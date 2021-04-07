Report: Governor gives $96,176 in bonuses to two agency directors

The Cedar Rapids Gazette is reporting Governor Kim Reynolds has given two state agency directors big bonuses this year.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette got documents showing the governor gave Iowa Homeland Security director Paul Trombino a $46,176 bonus in February, bringing his annual salary to nearly $160,000.

Debi Durham, the director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority, got a $50,000 bonus in January. Durham had been Economic Development Authority director since 2011, but in 2018 Reynolds fired the Finance Authority’s director, who was accused of sexual harassment, and asked Durham to lead that agency as well.

Documents posted on The Gazette website show Durham’s salary this year will top $200,000.