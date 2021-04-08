Dubuque man’s life sentence on drug charge upheld

The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld the life sentence for an eastern Iowa man found guilty of selling a fatal dose of heroin.

The court upheld the jury verdict against 49-year-old Richard Parker of Dubuque. Evidence showed that Parker obtained several grams of heroin from Chicago in 2017 and brought it back to Dubuque.

During a day of drinking and smoking crack, he gave a woman heroin, and she stopped breathing. Attempts by EMT’s to save her life failed. Investigators found more heroin hidden in the home.

He was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences.