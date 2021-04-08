Radio Iowa

Dubuque man's life sentence on drug charge upheld

The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld the life sentence for an eastern Iowa man found guilty of selling a fatal dose of heroin.

The court upheld the jury verdict against 49-year-old Richard Parker of Dubuque. Evidence showed that Parker obtained several grams of heroin from Chicago in 2017 and brought it back to Dubuque.

During a day of drinking and smoking crack, he gave a woman heroin, and she stopped breathing. Attempts by EMT’s to save her life failed. Investigators found more heroin hidden in the home.

He was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences.