Supreme Court rules on Davenport Civil Rights Commission dispute

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in the favor of Davenport’s Mayor in a long-running dispute over appointments to the city’s Civil Rights Commission.

Mayor Frank Klipsch removed four members of the commission in April of 2019 before their terms were up after he says they failed to recognize three new members he appointed.

One of the four Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger sued, saying the mayor could not remove her without cause.

The district court ruled the lawsuit could go forward — but the Iowa Supreme Court ruled an appointing power comes with removal authority unless the law otherwise provides. It says the law imposes no obligation on the mayor to show cause and the district court was wrong to deny the motion from the city to dismiss the case.

Here’s the ruling:

Davenport Sup Court PDF