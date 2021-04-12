Iowa State adds Minnesota transfer

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the signing of Minnesota transfer Gabe Kalscheur. Kalscheur, who has two years remaining to play, is a 6-4 guard from Edina, Minnesota.

Kalscheur, a three-year starter at Minnesota, averaged 10.4 points and connected on 180 three-pointers in his career with the Gophers. He is a career 77.6 percent free-throw shooter, which included 86 percent shooting last season.

“Gabe will impact our program immediately with his leadership, toughness, defensive prowess and basketball IQ,” Otzelberger said. “He’s proven time and time again to bring whatever his team needs to be successful. We are excited for his arrival in Ames and for him to join our basketball family.”

Kalscheur was a team captain for the Gophers last season, averaging 9.2 points before missing the final eight games of the season as a result of a right hand (shooting hand) injury suffered in practice. He started all 88 games in his career prior to the injury, reaching double figures in 41 games.