New phone scam involving Amazon circulating

A new phone scam is surfacing in central Iowa where the caller claims to be from Amazon.com.

The caller starts by saying you’ve made a purchase, of say, $500 to $1,500. The supposed Amazon rep then threatens to turn you over to the fraud division of the Federal Trade Commission if you don’t pay up.

It’s a scam. Amazon will email you personally, with your name, if there is a problem with your account. Don’t wire or mail money to someone you don’t know. Don’t deposit a check from someone you don’t know and wire the money back, no matter how good a tale they tell.

If anyone calls you about that, or wanting any personal info, just hang up and contact the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

If you think you’ve been scammed, call your local police department and let them know.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)