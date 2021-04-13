Centerville man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

A south-central Iowa man will serve 27 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Ryan Ford of Centerville was sentenced in U.S. District Court for production of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

Court information shows Ford secretly recorded minors in the shower in 2018 and distributed some of the images to others. In 2018 and 2019, investigators say he downloaded images of child porn.

Police used a search warrant and found 18-hundred images and 27 videos of child pornography on his cell phone.