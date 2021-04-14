New title sponsor for Des Moines Marathon

The IMT Des Moines Marathon announced that it is partnering with DMOS Orthopaedics as the title sponsor of the DMOS Orthopaedics Sports & Fitness Expo through 2023.

“We are very proud to be working with DMOS Orthopaedics and their grassroots efforts to support high-quality racing events and activities in our community,” said Chris Burch, Director of Racing and Events. “We are constantly striving to connect our athletes with the experts within the community, and today, we have accomplished just that. DMOS Orthopaedics will serve as the title sponsor of the DMOS Orthopaedics Sports & Fitness Expo for the next three years.”

The DMOS Orthopaedic Sports & Fitness Expo kicks off the IMT Des Moines Marathon weekend of activities with vendors offering the latest athlete apparel, supplements, and activities. The event also features the MidAmerican Energy Speaker Series providing guest speakers, stories of inspiration, games, prizes, and a host for athlete packet pick-up and walk-up race registration.

The DMOS Orthopaedic Sports & Fitness Expo hours are Friday, October 15, from 3 to 8 pm, and Saturday, October 16, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Iowa Events Center. The event is free and open to the public.