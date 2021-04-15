DNR investigating two liquid manure spills, milky water in Mason City

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating two manure spills in northern Iowa that have killed fish and the spill of a food product that’s described as a pollutant once it reaches a stream.

DNR staff estimate several hundred thousand gallons of liquid manure from the Rock Bottom Dairy spilled into Mud Creek northwest of Rock Rapids in Lyon County. The manure laden-water is moving slowly downstream, according to the DNR, and the agency is warning farmers in the area who use the creek to water their livestock that conditions may not improve for the next few days.

The DNR also is investigating a manure spill in Kossuth County, near West Bend. It was caused when a hose used by company that applies liquid manure on land came loose, flopped into Lotts Creek, and spilled about 10-thousand gallons of manure. Investigators say it’s impractical to pump the manure back out of the creek. The manure is flowing toward the East Fork of the Des Moines River, but according to the DNR it is not expected to impact drinking water supplies.

State officials have ordered a McDonald’s distribution center in Mason City to remove milk-colored water from a stream that’s near a popular biking and hiking trail in Mason City. Employees of the company told investigators a milk shake ingredient had spilled and they used hoses to direct it into a storm water intake on Monday morning. The DNR says the milky water isn’t likely to pose a danger to humans or pets who come into contact with it.

