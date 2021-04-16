Hinson says security fence around US Capitol should be removed

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says it’s time for the fencing around the U.S. Capitol to come down.

“This is the people’s House and the people, the taxpayers, pay for these facilities,” Hinson said this morning. “…Quite frankly, for a long time it was easier to get across the border illegally than it was to come to work at the Capitol and I think that sends absolutely the wrong message to Iowa taxpayers and Americans.”

Security fencing was installed after the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. The security fencing around the building where her DC office is located has been removed.

“I feel safe coming to work. I want to be very clear about that,” Hinson said. “There are a number of National Guard soldiers all around the Capitol Complex and an increased police presence.”

A Capitol Policeman was killed earlier this month as he stopped a lone attacker at the security perimeter that remains in place around the Capitol. An internal report obtained by the Associated Press raises concerns the Capitol Police are still unprepared to respond to the kind of mob attack that occurred three months ago. There is no agreement among lawmakers on how much to spend or what level of perimeter security should remain. Hinson suggests hearings that are underway will guide decision making.

“They are continuing to ask questions of all the agencies involved — Capitol Police, the Secret Service, the Washington Metropolitan Police — everybody is still at the table having those conversations,” Hinson said. “and the House Administration Committee is moving forward with those hearings.”

Hinson made her comments this morning during a conference call with Iowa reporters.