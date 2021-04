Iowa’s unemployment rate for March was the same as it was in February, 3.7%.

The number of Iowans receiving unemployment benefits increased slightly, by 200, in March, just as the total number of people working in Iowa grew by about 3200. According to Iowa Workforce Development, the state’s hospitality industry has hired 4000 people since December, mostly for work in restaurants and hotels.

Iowa’s unemployment rate in March of 2020 was 2.9%.