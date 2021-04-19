Iowa State signs Kansas transfer

The Iowa State men’s basketball program has signed Kansas transfer Tristan Enaruna, head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced today. Enaruna, a 6-8 guard/forward from Almere, Flevoland, Netherlands, played two seasons for the Jayhawks and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Tristan will impact our program immediately,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a skilled wing that can make plays off the dribble, finish at the rim and knock down the perimeter jump shot. Defensively, he provides the length and versatility to guard multiple positions. We look forward to him being one of our leaders this season and beyond.”

Enaruna saw action in 25 games for Kansas in 2020-21, playing 9.4 minutes per game and averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds. He scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes against TCU, going 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-3 behind the arc.

In his two-year career with Kansas, Enaruna played in 55 games and averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds.