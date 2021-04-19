Manhunt in northwest Iowa after officer hit, high speed chase

Woodbury County authorities are asking Hornick and Holly Springs residents to be on the lookout for a man who injured a policeman early this morning.

At at about 1:30 a.m., a South Sioux City police officer approached two men and the pair jumped in a car and ran over the officer’s leg as they sped away.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said a high-speed chase through Sioux City eventually ended when the car crashed at an intersection of Old Highway 141 that’s west of Holly Springs and north of Hornick. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested, but the sheriff said the driver ran and got away.

“We just want to let the residents in this area know that we’re still searching for the suspect and if they see anything…just call right away and let us know,” the sheriff said.

Sheehen said the suspect was black pants, a grey zip-up hoodie and a black ball cap.

“There was a gun found in the vehicle. Unknown if he’s armed or not,” Sheehen said.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)