17-year-old found unconscious in hog barn has died

A northwest Iowa teenager found unconscious Monday night at a hog site in northern Kossuth County has died.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were dispatched to a hog-site building about five miles southwest of Swea City just after 9 p.m. Monday after a person was found unconscious. Upon arrival, a female was found unresponsive and was transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.

The female had reportedly been assisting in the cleaning and power washing of the facility and was found lying on the floor by another person who was also working in the area. The female, identified as 17-year-old Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo of Rockwell City, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will be conducting an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)