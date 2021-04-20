Missouri man caught after western Iowa chase sentenced to federal prison

A 26-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man who led authorities on a high-speed chase in western Iowa last July has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

An Iowa State Trooper had pulled D’Ante Decarl Dirks over, but Dirks sped away and the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour. His car wound up in a ditch in rural Mills County and authorities say Dirks threw a loaded handgun into a cornfield as he ran from the vehicle. Marijuana, synthetic marijuana, powder cocaine and crack cocaine were found in the car.

In December, Dirks pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking and knowingly in possession of a firearm as a felon.