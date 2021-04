The weekly crop report shows some seed got into the ground for the first time this year.

The U.S.D.A.’s crop report says most of last week was favorable for fieldwork and once soil temperatures warmed up enough that work turned from preparation of the soil to planting in some areas.

The report says 4% of the projected corn crop is in the ground. There were scattered reports of soybeans planted.

The most progress was made with oats — as two-thirds of that crop has been planted.