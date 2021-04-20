Two men sentenced for 2018 shootout in Ottumwa

Two southeast Iowa men involved in a 2018 shootout with authorities in Ottumwa have been sentenced to decades in prison.

A judge sentenced 35-year-old Michael Bibby of Ottumwa to 60 years in prison. Prosecutors said Bibby was armed with an AR-15 when he and two other men attempted to rob a house. Bibby shot and wounded a man in the home and later fired at police.

Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Cook of Ottumwa received a 35-year sentence. The trial revealed that Cook was armed with a knife but did not fire at police during the incident. A jury found both men guilty of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and willful injury. Bibby was also found guilty of attempted murder of a peace officer.

A third man, David White of Fairfield, was killed in the 2018 shootout.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)