43 Iowa counties decline doses of Covid-19 vaccine this week

State officials say 43 of Iowa’s counties have declined new doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, due to a lack of demand.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health told the Associated Press the 43 county public health departments are doing the right thing. State officials say it’s important to use as many doses, as soon as possible, and counties that cannot ensure an expanded supply of Covid vaccine will be used should decline it, so the doses can be used elsewhere.

The agency has not revealed if all 43 counties declined an entire weekly allotment or just part of it. The following counties declined doss this week: Adams, Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Fremont, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Ida, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Louisa, Lyon, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Sac, Sioux, Taylor, Union, Van Buren, Wapello, Webster, Winnebago and Woodbury.

Here are the 20 counties that declined additional doses last week: Adair, Cass, Clay, Crawford, Davis, Decatur, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Lyon, Osceola, Sac, on, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury.