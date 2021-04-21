Current Education Dean last finalist in U-I presidential search

The fourth and last finalist in the search for the next president of the University of Iowa is a familiar name on campus.

Daniel Clay is the Dean of the College of Education at the University of Iowa and will meet with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the campus community on Thursday.

Clay will hold a public forum at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday that will be live-streamed, and then hold more meetings on Friday. Clay is the only man among the four finalists.

The presidential search committee will start discussing the finalists on April 29th and is expected to announce its choice on the 30th.