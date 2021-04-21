Man saves two women from burning car on I-80

A good Samaritan pulled two women from a burning car in southwestern Iowa on Tuesday after the vehicle was hit by a truck.

Police in Council Bluffs say the accident happened at around 5:30 a.m., when a vehicle stopped in the middle of I-80 near McPherson Avenue, was struck. The impact sent the vehicle across the lanes of traffic before it hit a metal barricade and caught fire.

Broadcast reports says Runk Wood, of Avoca, was on his way to work in Lincoln, Nebraska, when he came upon the scene and pulled over. He heard a girl screaming and pulled the driver to safety before realizing there was someone else in the car. He rescued the second woman as well.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. They were reported to be in critical but stable condition. Wood suffered from some minor burns during the rescue.

