Congresswoman Hinson discusses DC statehood, vaccinations

Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she voted against the bill that would make the District of Columbia a state because it is unconstitutional.

“Our founding fathers were clear that they did not want the federal government to exist within one state. A constitutional amendment would be required to make D.C. as state, unless the 23rd Amendment is repealed,” Hinson says.

Hinson says the D.C. statehood bill is part of an attempt by Democrats to get more power. “Democrats intent with this bill — coupled with their recent push to expand the Supreme Court — is clear in my eyes. With a razor-thin majority in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate, there have been roadblocks to enacting policies like a 15 dollar minimum wage,” Hinson says.

Hinson, who had COVID-19 and recovered is among those calling for everyone to get vaccinated. “I’m ready to get my second shot on May 4th. I am encouraging all Iowans to get the vaccine. I believe FDA cleared vaccines are safe and effective,” Hinson says. “I think the sooner we can get back to normal the better — and the more people that we get vaccinated, that’s the quickest way to do that.”

Hinson was asked during her conference call with reporters today if there needs to be a federal investigation into the murders of two employees at the Anamosa State prison. “I don’t know if a federal investigation is necessary. I know that our state officials are asking questions and looking into this as well,” Hinson says.

Hinson says she is confident the state will do a thorough investigation.