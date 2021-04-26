2020 U.S. Census: 3,190,369 people living in Iowa

U.S. Census data shows Iowa’s population grew 4.7% in the last decade. The Census Bureau estimates Iowa’s population was 3,190,369 on April 1, 2020.

The once-every-decade Census is used to calculate lots of things, including how many members each state shall have in the U.S. House. By this latest count, Iowa will still have four representatives in the U,S. House. Based on overall population trends, it’s possible Iowa will lose a seat in congress after the 2030 Census.

In the past decade, Iowa’s population grew more than neighboring Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri, while Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota all had higher population growth than Iowa.