Eastern Iowa skimmer scammers sentenced to prison

Two Romanian men who used credit card skimmers in eastern Iowa to try and get debit card information from nearly 200 people were each sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Thirty-year-old Stefan Busoi and 29-year-old Razvan Diculescu were sentenced after pleading guilty in November to possession of device-making equipment. Employees at a bank in Dubuque and police found credit card skimmers and pinhole cameras on three ATMs in June of 2020.

They used traffic and ATM video footage to determine that the two men installed the skimmers and cameras and arrested them when they returned to an ATM.

Both men were in the United States unlawfully on fake Greek passports at the time of their arrest.