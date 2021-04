Divers recovered a man’s body from the Iowa River in Iowa Falls last night.

Iowa Falls Police received a call at around 6:21 p.m. of a male subject in distress after jumping in the river. The location was described as being north of the Washington Avenue Bridge.

Emergency crews recovered the body shortly before 10:00 p.m. Iowa Falls and Hardin County officials said the identity of the man has not been released.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)