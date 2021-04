Iowa should reach another landmark today in efforts to fight the pandemic.

The state health department’s coronavirus website says, as of this morning, more than 912,000 Iowans have gotten both doses of the two-dose vaccines, while another 87,000 have gotten the single-dose version.

Combined, that’s more than 999,000 and given the rate of vaccinations, we should hit one-million people fully vaccinated within hours.

The total number of Iowa deaths is nearing 6,000.