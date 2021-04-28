U-I presidential search committee discusses candidates

The search committee for the next University of Iowa president met in a closed session today to discuss the four finalists.

U-I Graduate College Dean, John Keller, is co-chairing the search committee and talked to members after they ended the closed session. “All of you have just been incredibly dedicated and devoted to this process….every day we have had there’s been 100 percent attendance. Everyone has been communicative, sharing their thoughts, their interactions with the candidates throughout the entire process,” Keller says.

He says they are scheduled to meet in another closed session Thursday with the Board of Regents. “We’ll be sharing our thoughts, our committee’s comments that we heard today. Sandi and I will be sharing those. We’ll also be sharing the public feedback,” according to Keller.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet again on Friday to make a final selection from the four candidates.

The finalists are Hari Osofsky, the Dean of the Penn State School of International Affairs; Barbara Wilson, an executive vice president at the University of Illinois, Wendy Hensel, senior vice president of academic affairs at Georgia State University, and Daniel Clay, dean of the University of Iowa College of Education.

The new president will replace Bruce Harreld, who is retiring on May 16th.