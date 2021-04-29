Fort Dodge teen facing new charges for carrying gun

A Fort Dodge teen is charged in connection with a February shooting, while facing felony charges after running from police while carrying a gun on Wednesday.

Fort Dodge police were able to take 18-year-old T’vyon S. Gully into custody after a foot pursuit. Police say Gully had a gun when he ran from them.

Officers were able to get Gully to drop the gun without incident. Gully faces charges from the February shooting in which a 21-year-old man was injured, and he faces new charges that stem from Wednesday’s incident.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)