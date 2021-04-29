Man found in Iowa River was an Ellsworth Community College student

The young man whose body was found in the Iowa River at Iowa Falls this week has been identified.

Twenty-one-year-old Robert Givens was found dead after reportedly jumped into the river on Tuesday night.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Falls Police Department were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

A search and rescue mission team discovered his body around 10 p.m. Givens was a student at Ellsworth Community College where he was also a member of the school’s wrestling team.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)