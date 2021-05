The Board of Regents is meeting today for final discussions on the selection of the next president of the University of Iowa.

The Regents met in closed session Thursday and heard from the co-chairs of the search committee on its recommendation from the four finalists.

The Regents are meeting in closed session now and are expected to open the session and name the new president around 4 this afternoon.

The new president will replace Bruce Harreld, who is retiring.