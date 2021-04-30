Experienced Cyclones focus on fundamentals

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell says the focus this spring has been less about scheme and more about getting back to basics. The Cyclones have an experienced team returning from a 9-3 squad that won the Fiesta Bowl and could be ranked in the top five heading into next season.

“The more we have grown we have really settled in to who we are and schematically what we want to do,” said Campbell. “Now it about how well we do what we do on both sides of the ball and special teams.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, leading receiver Xavier Hutchinson and standout tight end Charlie Kolar return from an offense that averaged just under 33 points per game and 195 yards of rushing. Campbell says that unit is working to become more consistent.

“You cannot stay the same,” added Campbell. “You have to continue to strain to get better.”

The Cyclones will open the season at home September fourth against Northern Iowa.