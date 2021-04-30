Minnesota woman arrested in Clear Lake for pandemic violations

A southern Minnesota restaurant owner who was wanted by authorities for pandemic-related violations has been arrested after hiding out in Clear Lake.

Melissa Hanson is the owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea and was wanted by Minnesota authorities on outstanding warrants for failing to appear for a court hearing .

Hanson is facing criminal charges in Freeborn County for allegedly opening up her business in violation of Minnesota coronavirus restrictions.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Department says they were working with the Albert Lea Police Department in monitoring an Airbnb location in Clear Lake, with Clear Lake police arresting her on Thursday after being seen leaving the rental property.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)