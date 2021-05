Dry conditions allowed farmers to spend a lot of on the tractor last week.

The new U.S.D.A. crop report shows nearly half of the state corn crop was planted in the last week — taking the percentage completed from 20 to 69%.

The fast pace now puts the corn planting nine days ahead of the five-year average. There were plenty of beans in planters as well.

The percentage of soybeans planted moved from 6% to 43% in the last week. The bean planting is now 12 days ahead of normal.