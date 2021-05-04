Former Senate candidate files lawsuit against Sioux City hospital

Sam Clovis, a former Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, is suing a Sioux City hospital and its affiliates for alleged medical malpractice.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch says the 71-year-old Clovis is suing UnityPoint Health and St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, along with Regency Square Center and Family Health Care of Siouxland.

The lawsuit also names four doctors as defendants. The lawsuit states the defendants were responsible for Clovis’ medical care for three months up to June 2019, when he awakened to discover that he was a paraplegic.

Clovis, who is from Hinton, claims the defendants missed multiple opportunities to diagnose and intervene with regard to a thoracic spinal cord abscess that has resulted in permanent spinal cord damage.

Clovis, according to the lawsuit, is now wheelchair-bound as a paraplegic, requiring significant round-the-clock care. He is suing the defendants for negligence and is seeking unspecified damages for medical expenses; loss of function of the mind and body; physical pain and mental anguish; and lost earning capacity.

The Hinton resident served in 2016 as one of the national co-chairs of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and later became a senior White House adviser to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)