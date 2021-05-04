Trial set in murder of Fort Dodge prison inmate

The trial of a prisoner who is charged with the murder of a convicted sex offender at the Fort Dodge prison, is now set to begin the week of May 17th.

Forty-five-year- old Eric Hall is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske last June. Hall has rejected a plea deal on a charge of second-degree murder and will face the charge of first-degree murder.

The criminal complaint says video surveillance from the prison shows Hall going into Daleske’s cell just prior to his death. Hall is serving time for third-degree burglary and was originally scheduled to be released in 2023.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)