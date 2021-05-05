Name of man killed in plane crash near Iowa City identified

Investigators have released the name of the man involved in a fatal weekend plane crash in eastern Iowa.

Johnson County sheriff’s officials have identified the victim as 73-year-old Dale Bieber of Coralville. They say Bieber was the only occupant of the single-engine aircraft that went down in a farm field near the Green Castle Airport northwest of Iowa City Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Bieber died at the scene.

Officials don’t yet know why the plane crashed. The cause is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)