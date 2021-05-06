Cyclones add Penn State transfer

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of Penn State transfer Izaiah Brockington. Brockington is a 6-4 guard out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing as a freshman at St. Bonaventure. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Brockington saw action in all 25 games for the Nittany Lions during the 2020-21 season, making 24 starts and finishing second on the team at 12.6 points per game. He led the team shooting 84.1 percent at the free-throw line, pulled down 4.9 rebounds and dished out 1.7 assists per game.

“Izaiah is a downhill playmaking guard who will thrive in the pick-n-roll,” Otzelberger said. “He’s got the ability to make plays at the rim and set up teammates. Izaiah is an elite rebounder from the guard position and will impact us with his leadership and toughness.”

Brockington reached double figures 18 times in last season’s shortened schedule, which included a season-high 24 points against NCAA Tournament qualifier Virginia Tech. In the win against the 15th-ranked Hokies, the lefty connected on 10-of-14 field goals and also chased down eight rebounds.

As a junior, Brockington scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a win over Iowa in The Palestra in front of a sellout crowd in his hometown.

Brockington provides the Cyclones with experience at the collegiate level, having played in 90 career games in his three seasons. He’s averaged 7.9 points in his career, improving his scoring average by nearly four points each season.