Expert advises you to do research before traveling

Pandemic restrictions are being relaxed in some areas after more than a year, and optimistic Iowans are responding by planning summer vacations to destinations near and far.

Hamilton County Public Health director Shelby Kroona says to do your homework first and make certain visitors are being accepted before you buy plane tickets. “It’s really important to know where you’re traveling, especially if you’re going international,” Kroona says. “Some of those countries are going to start to open up to us. Europe is talking about letting Americans come and travel this summer, same with cruises and different things.”

Even some places in the U.S. aren’t exactly safe from COVID-19, as she notes Oregon is experiencing a spike in cases at the moment. “Go online, look at the health departments for those states and there’ll be information on there if that is a hotspot right now,” Kroona says. “If you can delay, then plan that into your trip. Be thinking ahead of where you’re going and knowing what that state requires, because different states have different requirements.”

No matter where you’re planning to go, researching options in advance is key and Kroona says the Centers for Disease Control is a good clearinghouse. “If you go to the CDC website,” she says, “there’s a wonderful travel page and it will give you all of the up-to-date guidelines for that particular country.”

For domestic vacations, even getaways to other parts of Iowa, she says smart travelers will familiarize themselves with the rules and regulations before venturing forth. “If you’re flying or using mass transportation, buses, subways, taxicabs, Uber or Lyft, all of those, even if you’re fully vaccinated, you will be required to wear a mask,” Kroona says. “It is in your best interest on some of these smaller things, like Uber and Lyft, just because you don’t know if the person driving has been vaccinated or not.”

It was announced this week that Broadway theaters in New York will reopen in September to 100-percent capacity since being closed over a year ago. All of the COVID travel facts can be found at cdc.gov.

(Pat Powers at KQWC in Webster City contributed to this report.)