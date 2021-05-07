Man’s scooter ride across the country takes him through Iowa

A Las Vegas man who’s making a cross-country journey on a stand-up electric scooter is almost done with the Iowa leg of his month-long adventure.

Alex Simon left Boston, Massachusetts on April 24th and is traveling in segments all the way to Newport, Oregon. The past several days, Simon’s been quietly making his way across Iowa via U.S. Highway 20, making stops in Dubuque, Iowa Falls and Fort Dodge.

“I’m promoting micro-mobility,” Simon says. “It’s nothing more than replacing cars with a smarter alternative when traveling short distances, based on zero to three miles. Instead of taking a car just to go down the road or to the coffee shop or to the park, maybe we can take an electric scooter or an e-bike or a skateboard, and that’s what this trip is all about.”

Simon plans to ride from Fort Dodge to Sioux City today (Friday) and is scheduled to arrive in Oregon by May 23rd.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)