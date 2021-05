Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating a fatal shooting where both the victim and suspect are from the South.

Davenport police were called to a home Sunday afternoon to investigate a disturbance and found a woman who had been shot. Paramedics couldn’t revive her.

She’s identified as 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs of Durham, North Carolina. Police arrested 31-year-old Justin Wright of Atlanta, Georgia on a first-degree murder charge, but there’s no word as yet on a motive.