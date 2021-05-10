Oskaloosa woman found dead in apparent West Des Moines hit-and-run

A southeast Iowa woman appears to have been a hit-and-run victim near a Des Moines suburb.

A passerby called police on Sunday at midday after spotting a body just off the shoulder of Interstate 35 in West Des Moines.

Police responded and confirmed it was the body of 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa.Investigators say it appears she may’ve been hit by a passing vehicle sometime overnight from Saturday into Sunday.

Anyone who saw the woman walking along the interstate or who may’ve witnessed the accident are urged to call the West Des Moines police.