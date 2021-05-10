Two charged after incidents in Fort Dodge

A Fort Dodge man faces multiple charges after police say he drove onto the sidewalk to intentionally hit a pedestrian with his car Saturday evening in Fort Dodge.

Police say 52-year-old Edward E. Brown hit 57-year-old James L. Altman of Fort Dodge with his vehicle. The police report says officers found Altman at the scene suffering from significant injuries and found a vehicle in the area with damage to the front end. Altman was transported to Unity Point Fort Dodge then transferred to a Des Moines Area Hospital.

Brown is charged with attempted murder, willful serious injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Chase ends in Fort Dodge Crash

A weekend police chase that spanned multiple counties ended with a crash in Fort Dodge and charges against a man.

The pursuit occurred Sunday afternoon and reached reported speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The chase went through multiple counties including Carroll and Calhoun.

The driver suffered injuries and was taken to Unity Point Fort Dodge. As of the time of this report, the identity of the driver nor the circumstances behind the chase have been released. The State Patrol says the Iowa DCI is expected to issue a press release with further details.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)