Admissions test no longer required at Central College

Central College in Pella is joining hundreds of other schools across the country in going “test optional” for its admissions process.

While Central chose not to require SAT or ACT scores from prospective students during the pandemic, the institution is making the change permanent. Central’s Dean of Enrollment Management Chevy Freiburger says it will improve access for students who don’t test well.

“The standardized test score for Central has always been one component,” he says, “and we’ve always had a holistic review through that admission process and have found that greater success, for Central, is on the GPA and on the courses.”

Students can submit test scores, which may help them qualify for additional scholarships, but they won’t have to do so. Freiburger says the school doesn’t consider the tests to be the best predictor of student success.

“We’re really hopeful that all students, their talents and potential for leadership, can really be captured,” Freiburger says, “so students that might not necessarily shine on a standardized test score, they can maybe highlight some other areas of strength.”

Critics have long argued that standardized tests reinforce racial and economic inequality. The pandemic has accelerated a shift away from requiring the tests.

(By Kate Payne, Iowa Public Radio)