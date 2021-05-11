Governor signs three education-related bills into law

Governor Reynolds signed 17 bills into law on Monday, three of which deal with school-related issues.

This year’s March 1 deadline has been waived for student open enrollment applications for transfers out the Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, West Liberty and Postville School Districts. A new state law that took effect yesterday gets rid of the voluntary diversity plans in those five districts that prevented some transfer requests.

The governor has also signed legislative giving parents authority to certify they’ve taught their child how to drive, meaning the teenager is qualified to take the tests to get a driver’s license.

After the pandemic led to cancelled fundraisers and reduced ticket sales for high school events, another bill the governor signed into law will let school boards shift general education money to cover deficits in the budgets for sports, music, drama and other extracurricular programs.

The governor also approved a new law that lets delivery services like Uber Eats and Door Dash deliver beer, wine and liquor from restaurants, grocery stores and other retailers.