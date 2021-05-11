Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab inks contract extension

UNI Director of Athletics David Harris has announced the signing of a contract extension for head wrestling coach Doug Schwab through the 2027-28 season.

“Doug has consistently and impressively improved the UNI Wrestling program during his 11-year tenure and has built a team that is among the best in the Big 12 and in the NCAA,” Harris said. “Along with his continued success on the mat, he, Allyson and their family have ingrained themselves into the Cedar Valley and the UNI community. We are thrilled to continue to have coach Schwab lead our program into the future.”

Schwab, the 2020 Big 12 Coach of the Year, has had 60 NCAA qualifiers and 17 All-Americans during his tenure. He has a dual record of 90-58. The Panthers have finished in the top three at the Big-12 championship and have had two champions in three of the last four seasons. The Panthers have had at least one All-American for each of the last eight seasons.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to build this program and move it forward,” Schwab said. “We love our team and our community. UNI is home. We have a lot left that we want to achieve and there is no place I would rather do it than UNI. Our family has a great support system here and we are excited for the future.”

Drew Foster won Big 12 titles in 2018 and 2019 and went on to the 2019 NCAA National Championship at the 184 weight class. He was also named the 2019 Big 12 Wrestler of the Year.

Taylor Lujan entered the 2020 NCAA Championship as the No. 1 seed at 184 before the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.