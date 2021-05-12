Charges against Des Moines police officer dropped

A Des Moines Police officer has been returned to duty after a misdemeanor criminal charge against him was dropped.

Des Moines Officer Rodney Alan Briggs was arrested by the Altoona Police in February and charged with one count of nonfelonious misconduct in office. The charge alleged Briggs exceeded his authority as a police officer by attempting to persuade employees of the Southeast Polk School District to provide him with video evidence, related to an ongoing investigation that involved one of his friends.

The charges were dropped by the Polk County Attorney after Southeast Polk School District employees testified under oath that they believed that Briggs was acting as a private individual — and not in any way acting as Des Moines Police officer in making his request.