Man lets doves fly to thank nurses in Sioux City

A recent cancer patient returned to a Sioux City hospital today to give a special thank you to the nurses who took care of him.

Russ Gutheridge of Aurelia and his wife released 50 white doves outside of St. Luke’s UnityPoint Health Center as a sign of love, new beginnings and blessings tohis caregivers.

“I wanted to show how much I appreciate the nurses and what they did for me. I was here three weeks, and without the nurses it would have been very difficult,” Gutheridge says. Haley Brewer is one of the nurses who cared for Gutheridge.

“This is beautiful, you know we’ve never had anything like this at St. Lukes. I’ve never gotten to see something like this. It was just a wonderful, wonderful way to say thank you,” Brewer says.

The doves took off, circled the hospital and began their 60-mile flight back to Aurelia. Gutheridge has trained the doves for nearly 15 years — and says they always find their way home. “We turn them loose for weddings, funerals, special occasions,” Gutheridge explains. “They know exactly where they are and how to get there.”

He says the birds also take part in racing events and can return home from up to 600 miles away.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)