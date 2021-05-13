State Auditor investigating $15 hourly wage for Scott County election workers

State Auditor Rob Sand is investigation “potential overpayments” the Scott County Auditor approved for election workers.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz approved increasing pay for workers in the June, 2020 Primary Election to $15 an hour. State Auditor Rob Sand said in a written statement that “may be a misuse” of federal Help America Vote funds made available to Iowa counties by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office.

Moritz made the pay decision on her own, without approval from the Scott County Board of Supervisors. She retired as Scott County Auditor last month after 14 years as the county’s top election official. Moritz had previously served as a Davenport City Council member and on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.