Two dead in accidents in Cascade and Oelwein

Two people were killed in two accidents in northeast Iowa.

A 64-year old motorcyclist died in an accident near Cascade on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 136 and 190th Street.

The motorcycle was southbound on Highway 136 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch. The victim’s name has not been released.

The other accident involved a pedestrian who was killed in Oelwein on Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says the victim was 54-year old Jacqueline Lensing of Oelwein. Lensing was crouched down in front of an SUV in the parking lot of the Oelwein Legion when she was struck by the vehicle as the driver left the parked position.

The driver, 72-year old Richard Nissen of Oelwein, was not hurt.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)