Clarion farmers sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion

Two brother farmers from Iowa will spend time in prison for tax evasion.

Sixty-one-year-old Scott Stecher, and 58-year-old Doug Stecher or Clarion were each sentenced to one month in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion in December.

The brothers admitted that they diverted income from their farming operations to hide it from the IRS and evade paying income taxes from 2011 through 2013.

The information shows Doug Stecher hid $719,000 of income and paid $240,000 dollars less in income tax. Scott Stecher hid $448,000 of income and paid $183,785 dollars less in income tax as a result.