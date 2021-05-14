Diamond Vogel to start next phase of $24 million expansion in Orange City

A northwest Iowa business that makes paint under the brand names Diamond Vogel, Old Master and Vogel Industrial Coatings will start the next phase of a $24 million expansion this summer.

In 2018, state officials awarded Diamond Vogel tax incentives worth $2.4 million for the expansion of its Orange City campus. The latest phase of the $24 million project involves construction of an “innovation center” for the company’s research and development laboratories and new office space.

Diamond Vogel’s powder-coating facility in Orange City has been expanded to accommodate a larger workforce. The company’s maintenance facility was upgraded last year as well.

Diamond Vogel is a family-owned business that was founded in 1926. It makes paint, stains and coatings for residential as well as for industrial, architectural, traffic and manufacturing uses.