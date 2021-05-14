Man hit and killed during police chase in Des Moines

A motorist was killed last night after being caught up in a high-speed police chase in central Iowa.

Des Moines police pulled a van over about 6:45 p.m. for expired license plates and discovered the woman at the wheel had active warrants for failure to appear in court on theft and marijuana charges.

Police say the woman, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Hennings of Des Moines, sped away from the traffic stop, leading police on a chase that went about a mile. That’s where Hennings’ van hit a car broadside, killing the car’s driver, while Hennings fled on foot. She was captured minutes later.

The name of the 53-year-old man who was killed is being withheld. Hennings faces a long list of charges, including reckless driving causing death.